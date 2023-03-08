iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes

Some time ago, the CAD and renderings of the entire iPhone 15 series were exposed, which has already let everyone know the appearance design of the new phone in advance.

Recently, some overseas netizens directly posted the frame of the real phone on social platforms. It has to be said that Apple’s current confidentiality work is getting worse and worse.

Judging from the picture, this should be the border of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus,It adopts a consistent matte metal effect, and it should still be made of lightweight aluminum alloy.

The button opening on the right side of the phone is still preserved, and there is no chance of a new “solid-state button”. As for the lower opening, it is temporarily uncertain.It is possible that Apple will bring structural changes and move the card slot to the right side.It is also possible that it is only the millimeter wave antenna opening.

Although the middle frame has not changed much, in fact, there are many changes in the two models of the iPhone 15 standard version this time.The biggest change is naturally the screen. This time, Apple will equip the entire series with smart island digging holes as standard.

Liu Haiping has almost been completely abandoned by the times, and only Huawei’s flagship model is still retained.

Another big change is that the bottom is replaced with a USB-C interface, and the Lighting interface is completely replaced.