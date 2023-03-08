Home Business iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes – small tech news
Business

iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes – small tech news

by admin
iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes – small tech news

Some time ago, the CAD and renderings of the entire iPhone 15 series were exposed, which has already let everyone know the appearance design of the new phone in advance.

Recently, some overseas netizens directly posted the frame of the real phone on social platforms. It has to be said that Apple’s current confidentiality work is getting worse and worse.

Judging from the picture, this should be the border of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus,It adopts a consistent matte metal effect, and it should still be made of lightweight aluminum alloy.

The button opening on the right side of the phone is still preserved, and there is no chance of a new “solid-state button”. As for the lower opening, it is temporarily uncertain.It is possible that Apple will bring structural changes and move the card slot to the right side.It is also possible that it is only the millimeter wave antenna opening.

iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes

Although the middle frame has not changed much, in fact, there are many changes in the two models of the iPhone 15 standard version this time.The biggest change is naturally the screen. This time, Apple will equip the entire series with smart island digging holes as standard.

Liu Haiping has almost been completely abandoned by the times, and only Huawei’s flagship model is still retained.

iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte with Button Holes

Another big change is that the bottom is replaced with a USB-C interface, and the Lighting interface is completely replaced.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  The stock markets are toned again, now we look at the events in China

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Tax reform, the amnesty included in the decree:...

Far beyond the 2008 financial tsunami!The yield of...

Meta demotes managers as part of job cuts

Forecasts, Trends and Quotes [2023]

“No one can guarantee that tomorrow an LNG...

Von der Leyen is ready for NATO. She...

Study: That’s how interested women are in their...

Chen (Bitget), “Positive scenario for crypto after the...

Invest money for children: With 150 euros per...

This is how Avm Gestioni prepares Chiara Ferragni’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy