On August 23, iQOO mobile phone officially announced the veil of the core performance of iQOO Z6 series. At the same time, there are more outstanding power consumption control, which perfectly balances the two.

The iQOO Z6 series is equipped with the “Word of Mouth God U” with excellent performance and power consumption control – Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, with full blood version LPDDR5 and V6 process full blood version UFS 3.1, forming a new “full blood performance iron triangle” . In terms of heat dissipation, the iQOO Z6 series is equipped with six layers of ice-sealed liquid-cooled heat dissipation for protection. With the high-conductivity alloy motherboard with a 226% increase in the thermal conductivity of the upper layer and 6 temperature sensors that can dynamically manage the heat dissipation strategy, the CPU core temperature drops by 13%. °C.

In addition, the iQOO Z6 series will also be equipped with a powerful X-axis linear motor, which will bring a flagship touch experience. From fingertips to somatosensory, this is the immersive 4D gaming experience of iQOO Z6, which is worth trying.



