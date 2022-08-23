Since the release of the 2021 autumn and winter series, AFFIX WORKS has changed the brand name to AFFXWRKS and set off again. This clothing brand, co-founded in 2018 by artist Taro Ray, stylist Stephen Mann, designer Kiko Kostadinov, and Gimme Five principal Michael Kopelman, starts with the concept of “New Utility” and is committed to combining pragmatism and innovation. Combined, the very experimental and innovative tooling elements are a highlight of the brand. This time, Hypebeast invited Taro Ray, co-founder of AFFXWRKS, to share the Essentials essentials he carries with him.

adidas Top Sala X

This used pair of Top Sala X was caught on eBay late at night. Originally an indoor football boot, the Top Sala X features a mesh inner liner for more breathability for fast-moving players and a rubber outsole installed for optimal grip when pacing on flat indoor surfaces. That’s exactly why it’s the perfect shoe for a club environment.

Paco Rabanne For Men

For a while, I was obsessed with finding out the origins of all-night parties. Northern Soul parties in the early 70s usually last until 8am. I read on the Facebook forum that this is the fragrance Northern Soulers wears when they go out. The intoxicating scent is perfect for covering up 10 hours of sweat. Love the clean design of the bottle, and the long lasting scent that really endures a long night.

FOLD Padlock No.91

This is a lock provided by a local club called “FOLD” in London to store items safely in lockers. Lockers are perfect when you’re there for a 12-hour party, you need a place to change your clothes, or you need a banana to fuel up when you’re about to get KO’d. I accidentally brought this lock back once and now keep it as a souvenir so I can keep the memories of the FOLD community. FOLD showed me that I can have another extended family outside of my own home, and these people have gone through a lot for me, and I’m always grateful.

Cassavetes On Cassavetes-Ray Carney

I always take this book with me and read it when I have time. Ray Carney is one of my greatest heroes, and this autobiography is a manual for me to think independently. Not only in the way of working, but making any decision in life requires maintaining this attitude.

The Park-Kohei Yoshiyuki

This album was a gift from my partner. The photo was taken at night with infrared and documents the Dogging culture that was born in Japan in the 1970s. Of course, the photographer has no right to show the faces of these people. But he created something different because of it, which I love. Without their faces, you’ll focus on the clothes, the movements, all the subtle cues. Having this limitation forced him to tell the story in a unique way.

AFFXWRKS Dual Cassette Set

Here’s a two-cassette tape prototype we made for the SS21 series. OM-Zehn produced an album that was split into two tapes. Each tape can be played individually, but the last song can only be heard when the two are played together. The person playing the tape becomes part of the creative process. The sound you end up with is always unique, and the way you choose to play it makes it your own.

AFFXWRKS Hang Tag

In the early 2000s, Sticker Bomb sticker bombs were very popular. You can get these free postage labels at any post office and are perfect for decals. The paper quality makes them scratchable, love it. I’ll hit the streets at night and post them wherever I can. I used the stickers we came with to put a one-word slogan around the city, either to pay homage to the DJ, or to use it to say something meaningful to me.

AFFXWRKS Logo Tee

This is my “Ding Fan” T-shirt. Without “AFFXWRKS” on it, it’s hard for most people to tell what you’re wearing.

If someone sees this unnamed item on the street and buys it, it’s not an easy task. It’s an OG cultural philosophy that I learned from Michael Kopelman, and I think it represents an attitude of mine…wearing it is a way of being part of a project. We don’t need everyone to know what it is.