After a year off, Cervia Wellness returns for its second edition, a project that sees the fitness centers of Cervia and Cesenatico united in promoting the movement towards their citizens. The event, which will be held on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August at the Fantini Club in Cervia, will see a rich calendar of courses and activities to be experienced completely free of charge by residents and tourists. There will be two areas where you can try the activities: in the basketball court area there will be a stage where the instructors of the Fitness centers will offer their courses, and also in the Garden area there will be many activities proposed.

The Wellness centers protagonists of the project will be: Fbi Fitness Club, Klub 39, Dynamia, My Place, Studio 524, Simona Rota Yoga, Ccs Granata, Dream Fitness, Cross Fit Cesenatico. To book the lessons simply send a message via Whatsapp to the number: 3293714531. In the message you will need to enter your name, surname, email and norso (s) you want to experiment.

Cervia Wellness 2022 is promoted thanks to the collaboration between the Time to move association, the Municipality of Cervia and the Fantini club. The event also enjoys the patronage of the Emilia Romagna Region and the Wellness Foundation. The main partners include the real estate agency Casà, Ravenna Today media partner.

The program

Saturday 27th August

Area Garden

9.00: Muscle awakening by My Place

17.00: Yoga for children by Simona Rota yoga

17.30: Yoga flow by Simona Rota yoga

18.00: Yoga by Fbi Fitness Club

Area Palco

10.00: Functional Gymnastics by Fbi Fitness Club

10.30: Functional Gymnastics by Klub 39

11.00: Total body a cura di My Place

16.30: Functional for children by Time to move

17.00: Functional by Time to move

17.30: Mma by the European champion Leonardo Zecchi from Fbi Fitness Club

18.00: Functional by Fbi Fitness Club

18.30: Zumba party (10 zumba instructors gathered for an event to the sound of Latin American music)

The event is realized thanks to its promoter Raissa Balzani.

Sunday 28th August

Area Garden

9.00: Hatha vinyasa yoga by Dynamia

9.30: Yoga flow by Simona Rota yoga

10.00: Yoga for children by Simona Rota yoga

Area Palco

10.00 Zumba by Ccs Granata

10.30 Zumba by Studio 524

11.00: Pilates by My Place

17.00: Total body a cura di My Place

18.00: Zumba Masterclass (An event dedicated to Zumba enthusiasts with the presence of 4 special guests of this discipline).