Rai, president Marinella Soldi joins the BBC board

«No it’s not the BBC, it’s Rai, Rai TV». An authentic hit in the 70s, born with the “Alto Gramento” broadcast created by Renzo Arbore, Gianni Boncompagni, Giorgio Bracardi and Mario Marenco. Yet a bit of Rai has reached the BBC. Indeed, even inside the temple of that television broadcaster which has always been indicated as synonymous with quality, but also used (in Italy) as a term of comparison with Viale Mazzini, to indicate (mostly) its distance, elevated to an emblem of the difference between good and bad TV.

Rai president Marinella Soldi has been appointed to the Board of Directors of English TV. In which, explains a note from Rai itself, half of the non-executive members are royally appointed and the other half, however, is the result of the proposals of the Appointments Committee. The assignment is effective from 11 September 2023 for a duration of 3 years and the non-executive members, Rai always specifies, have, in particular, the task of providing an external point of view, of protecting the public interest, of verify governance standards. «The role – reports the note from Viale Mazzini – is compatible with the role of President of Rai».

«I am honoured – commented Soldi – because the BBC has always been a point of reference in the global media panorama, and in particular in public service media, in whose role I strongly believe in this era of media and technological din». Finally, the Rai president said she was “convinced that, beyond my personal characteristics and my experience, this appointment is also a recognition for Rai and for Italy”.

Elan Closs Stephens, President of the BBC, for his part declared: «I am very happy to welcome Marinella Soldi to our Board of Directors. Marinella has a unique blend of experience: on the one hand commercial and managerial in media and technology, on the other her passion for the values ​​of public service is evident in her work in Rai and with Ebu-European Broadcasting Union. I can’t wait for her to contribute to the BBC – concludes Closs Stephens – with her skills, her experience and with a new point of view.”

And at the end of Viale Mazzini the appointment of the first Italian, with a very international past, it must be said, including nine years at Discovery concluded as managing director of Southern Europe, is savored a bit as a revenge. To say that ultimately even the BBC can look to Rai, Rai TV.

