The Iren group has published the first call for tenders that uses the funds allocated by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The tender, relating to engineering activities, will allow the launch of a project with a total value of 44.3 million euros (of which 33.1 covered by Pnrr funds) which aims to carry out some interventions on the electricity grid of the Municipality of Turin. The goal is to make the city’s electricity system more resilient to climatic events, ensuring greater reliability and stability of the electricity supplies.

In order to reduce the frequency and duration of supply interruptions due to extreme weather conditions, renovation works will be carried out on the medium voltage network and secondary substations. The time horizon of the transaction is set for the first half of 2026.

124 million from the Pnrr

The 33.1 million for the project coming from the Pnrr are part of the total 124 million in financing obtained from Iren. With these investments, consistent with the objectives and the programming envisaged in the Business Plan to 2030, the company expects the start of 15 specific projects: 76 million (61% of total funds) are destined for circular economy projects. Of these, 40 million euros will be used for the Forsu treatment plant (the organic fraction of urban solid waste: wet waste from separate collection) in Saliceti (La Spezia).

Also for the treatment of waste, another 17 million euros will be used for plants divided between the provinces of Grosseto, Turin and Udine, while 19 million will be invested for the treatment of sludge, through interventions scattered among the provinces of Genoa, Reggio Emilia and Parma .

Against water leaks

The group will also launch projects to reduce water losses in Parma through an investment of approximately 11 million euros which will further improve performance compared to the national average (approximately 40%), with a 2030 target of 20% losses on the managed networks . Finally, 4.1 million euros will be allocated to district heating projects: in Piacenza (1.5 million) and Dogliani, in the province of Cuneo (2.6 million).