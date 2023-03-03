Home Business Is Germany threatened with a new dependence on natural gas?
Is Germany threatened with a new dependence on natural gas?

Is Germany threatened with a new dependence on natural gas?

It is a courageous, some say reckless bet that Germany is making. Because while renewable energies still have to be expanded, the federal government wants to finally phase out nuclear power as early as mid-April. The phasing out of coal power should not take place until 2038, but already in 2030. For the Rhenish mining area, the exit by 2030 has already been decided after a deal between the federal government and RWE, and the federal government is currently negotiating possible scenarios with the East German LEAG that would enable an earlier exit. Gas power should form the bridge to renewable energies – in the hope that prices will settle down to a tolerable “New Normal”.

