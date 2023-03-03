global current affairs

4BvhwixbE59 article Kremlin: Russia will investigate attack in Bryansk region <a data-ail="744282" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4BvhOmkjK3a article British King Charles III to visit France and Germany this month <a data-ail="744282" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4BvhEbRqil5 article New Zealand ushers in the first Chinese tour group after the restart of outbound tourism <a data-ail="744282" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4Bv41MSLW0C article US media: Asia’s future ‘depends on <a data-ail="744282" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>-India interaction’ oversea.huanqiu.com

4BvgwJIH38E article The list of the second batch of national ski resorts announced <a data-ail="744282" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com