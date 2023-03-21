Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information on real estate crowdfundingand especially on new platforms through which you can invest in real estate from the comfort of your home?

In this case you are in the right place: in this guide in particular you will be able to receive information and opinions on the iSiCROWD platforma platform in Southern Italy that deals precisely with real estate investments.

What is real estate crowdfunding

First of all, let’s try to understand what real estate crowdfunding is. It is a innovative system which offers the possibility to individuals to invest in real estate with sometimes even very low figures (for example, the platform in question allows you to start with 50 euros).

Real estate crowdfunding has undergone strong growth in recent years, both in Italy and in the rest of the world.

It is a collective financing (crowd in English it means “crowd”, therefore financing by the crowd) where a large number of people put their money to finance real estate transactions which may concern the sale, or the acquisition of some properties to make income or the construction of a property.

Let’s say that in this way even small savers or those who do not have a very large sum of capital can participate and venture into real estate investment, which before, without this practice, was quite inaccessible.

How does the iSiCROWD platform work?

Since you’ve got an idea of ​​how real estate crowdfunding works, we can now move on to see how the platform in question works.

iSiCROWD allows you to finance a real estate projectchoosing the deal which suits you. You will be presented with a list of properties with all the useful information: minimum amount to invest, total ROI, annual ROI.

The platform is based in Casoria, Naples, and is precisely the first crowdfunding platform to be found in Southern Italy; they are born as a platform to extend the business also in tourist camp. In fact, the sector seems to promise excellent earnings in the field of holiday homes, b&bs, hotels and more.

Their main objective is to make real estate investments accessible to everyone and offer good returns to real estate investors. The annual ROIs are between 8% and 18%.

What do we find on the portal?

The platform offers the possibility to register by creating your own account with all the necessary information; subsequently it will be possible to top up the virtual personal wallet which will be used to finance the projects on the platform.

You can start invest in platform starting from a very small amount, i.e. from 50 euros. When the invested amount with interest is returned, you can decide whether to deposit the funds into your account or use them for a new investment. The interest that can be obtained is 10%, 15% per year, therefore a figure that should not be underestimated if you are approaching this type of investment for the first time.

The taxation of earnings

If you choose to invest in a digital home, know that you will save yourself the trouble of paying ancillary costs, taxes, without forgetting that you will not have to deal with managing the property with rent, etc.

Attention, the platform does NOT act as a withholding agent, so you will have to take care of it when filing your tax returns.

When the building you invested in is finished and bought by someone, you obviously won’t become owner of the property, but you will receive the amount you have decided to invest, plus the interest accrued during the period of time.

Is iSiCROWD worth it? My Business Opinions

Now that we have finished seeing how the platform works, we can try to understand if it can be a profitable investment.

Considering that buying a house to generate income, renting it or administering it to obtain income turns out to be very difficult and also requires time, knowledge, and even a high liquidity, if you are interested invest in brick then opt for the crowdfunding platforms real estate is undoubtedly an excellent alternative.

I advantages are certainly the fact that you can really invest with a minimal amount, the fact that you don’t have to worry about rents, expenses and various hassles deriving from making a property profitable and finally the possibility of obtaining the capital plus interest in a short time ranging from about 1 to 2 years.

So surely investing in real estate using this platform could be a good solution for you. Always remember that in any case these are investments, and that as such they involve risks which in the case of real estate are far from low, and above all always remember to diversify your portfolio.

My opinion on iSiCROWD it’s in line with what I think about the real estate lending and equity crowdfunding industry in general.

My opinion on the tools of real estate crowdfunding it is ultimately positive to the extent that we understand that it is a risky sector and that in my opinion it must be marginal compared to other types of investments with greater controls such as those on the financial markets.

For this reason, I always advise caution: these are still operations which, although controlled, are not guaranteed and therefore are risky.

If you want to give your investments some movement, it can absolutely be a good solution to invest a small part of your savings in a stimulating way, just be prepared and aware of what you are doing and the possibilities you are facing.

Furthermore, leaving money in the bank, as we have seen, is not convenient. Finding ways to intelligently diversify is a move I recommend.

