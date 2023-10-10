Israel: Army mobilizes 300,000 soldiers

Meanwhile, Israel’s army continued to attack Palestinian militant targets in the Gaza Strip. The army announced late yesterday that the positions were attacked from the air and from ships. The military bombed, among other things, weapons depots, tunnels and a Hamas command center in a mosque.

Meanwhile, there were again clashes with deaths in the West Bank. There were also fighting on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, increasing concerns that the conflict could spread. Israeli soldiers shot several gunmen who had advanced into Israel, the Israeli military said. The Shiite organization Hezbollah, which like Hamas is allied with Iran, denied involvement.

