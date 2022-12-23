The climate of business confidence increases for the second consecutive month, reaching a level in any case lower than the average for the period January-November 2022. The increase in the index is mainly driven by improving judgments and expectations both in the services and in the buildings.

Thus Istat according to which in December 2022 an increase is estimated in both the consumer confidence climate index (from 98.1 to 102.5) and the business confidence climate composite index (from 106.5 to 107 ,8).