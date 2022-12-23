ROME – Imagining the mobility of the future through the interpretation of users. With this objective Mercedes-EQ, the electric brand of the house of the star, has launched the “#LaMyAutoDelFuturo” campaign, inviting all its fans to give shape to their own concept of future mobility, thanks to the support of an artificial intelligence program evolved. The innovative initiative developed by the marketing strategists of Mercedes-Benz Italia makes use of the collaboration with the actor Can Yaman, who appears in an evocative video flanked by the new EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS, current interpreters of the a zero emissions from the Stuttgart company.

The project was developed with Text-to-Image technology, which represents the latest evolution of AI, and is able to create images starting from simple words or textual suggestions. The artwork generated by the online platform, based on the inputs entered by users, proposes a futuristic, advanced and sustainable car, and can then be downloaded and shared through social channels, accompanied by the hashtags #LaMiaAutoDelFuturo and #MercedesEQ. It should also be noted that each work produced by artificial intelligence is unique.

“The ‘Ambition 2039 strategy has clearly defined our roadmap – underlined Mirco Scarchilli, marketing communication experience manager of Mercedes-Benz Italy – We are, in fact, convinced that the future passes through increasingly sustainable and responsible mobility, towards nature and its resources. A message that we entrust today to the Mercedes-EQ brand, the expression of what we consider ‘progressive luxury’. We are particularly proud of this campaign, the first ever in the Italian automotive world that exploits Artificial Intelligence, inviting users to imagine the future and make it tangible through a spectacular image generated by an algorithm. This project will allow us not only to share our goals and values, but also to acquire new insights and greater awareness of users’ perceptions and desires towards the mobility of the future”.

Participating in the initiative is simple and free, just connect to the lautodelfuturo.it website, enter the words that best relate to your concept of future mobility in the appropriate field, complete the form with the requested data and in a very short time you will receive the ‘AI-generated artwork in your mailbox.