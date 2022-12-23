Source title: The epidemic in Hainan is in a rapid “climbing” stage and will soon reach its peak

Li Wenxiu, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Health and Health Committee, said at the 83rd Hainan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters Press Conference held on the 23rd that the current epidemic situation in Hainan Province is in a rapid "climbing" stage, and it is expected that there will be more cases. The peak will come soon. Li Wenxiu said that from the perspective of gene sequencing, the main strain of the epidemic in Hainan Province is BA.5.2, and BF.7 and BA.5.2.1 strains have also been detected. BQ.1 and XBB variants have not been detected yet. As the number of people entering the island and the countries and regions of origin of the people entering the island increase, the types of virus strains may also increase. "According to the forecast of the data model, the number of new crown infections in Hainan Province will increase exponentially. It is expected that under the premise of maintaining the current prevention and control measures, the number of new positive infections in the province will increase rapidly in a single day." Li Wenxiu said, with New Year's Day and Spring Festival With the advent of the holidays, the surge in the number of migratory birds in Hainan will promote the spread of the epidemic to a certain extent. As well as school holidays and Spring Festival holidays, the number of migrant workers returning to their hometowns in cities has increased, and the mobility of people is high. The risk of a rapid rise in the epidemic in rural areas has increased. In response to the rapid development of the epidemic situation, Hainan has established a five-level emergency response mechanism for fever clinics. At present, there are 432 fever clinics (consulting rooms) in the province's medical institutions (including grassroots health institutions). Accelerate the preparation of critical medical resources in secondary and tertiary hospitals, and there are 2,508 intensive care beds in secondary and above hospitals in the province. At the same time, increase the reserves of designated hospitals, sub-designated hospitals and shelter hospitals. Hainan continues to promote vaccination among the elderly. From December 4th to 20th, 19,000 people over the age of 80 in Hainan Province were vaccinated in the first dose, and the cumulative vaccination rate of the first dose increased to 74.3%. At present, the overall vaccination rate of people over 60 years old in Hainan ranks third in the country, the completion rate of vaccination tasks for people aged 60-79, and the third dose vaccination rate for people over 60 years old rank first in the country.

