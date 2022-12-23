Original title: Chinese Super League-Yu Hanchao broke the deadlock, He Longhai made contributions, Shenhua 3-0 Cangzhou ended 3 rounds without victory

At 20:00 on December 23, Beijing time, in the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League, the Cangzhou Lions played against Shanghai Shenhua. In the first half, Yu Hanchao scored for Shenhua to break the deadlock. In the second half, He Longhai made another move to expand the lead. At the end of the game, Yang Zexiang scored to seal the victory. In the end, Shanghai Shenhua defeated the Cangzhou Lions 3-0, ending their three-round unbeaten streak.

The Cangzhou Lions have an unbeaten record of 2 wins and 1 draw in the past 3 games. Their performance is worthy of recognition. They scored 8 goals in the past 5 games. The team’s offensive performance is remarkable. The Cangzhou Lions defeated Guangzhou 3-1 in the FA Cup before. The team successfully advanced to the next round. Shanghai Shenhua scored 6 goals in the last 5 games. The team’s offensive performance is worthy of recognition. -1 draw with Guangzhou City, the team has lost 3 consecutive league rounds.

In the 5th minute, Shanghai Shenhua took the lead in attacking, kicked the ball from the left to the penalty area, and then clicked back. He Longhai followed up with a volley and was thrown. In the 19th minute, Wang Haijian took the ball from the left and hit Lihong in the back with a pass or a volley, but the referee signaled offside and the goal was invalid.

In the 26th minute, the Cangzhou defender made a mistake in making a clearance. Yu Hanchao seized the opportunity in front of the goal and hit the goal with a kick! Shenhua leads the Cangzhou Lions 1-0. In the 39th minute, Shenhua advanced with the ball in the frontcourt. Jin Yangyang suddenly took a long shot and the ball missed the right post. In the 41st minute, the captain of Cangzhou passed the ball to the frontcourt. Zhukov took the ball and shot wide. In the first half of the game, Shenhua defeated the leading Cangzhou Lions 1-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, after He Longhai got the ball in the penalty area, he shot in front of the goal and the ball went into the net. Shenhua led the Cangzhou Lions 2-0. In the 52nd minute, Yu Hanchao took the ball and hit the defender with a strong shot. In the 58th minute, Shenhua made a cross from the right, and Zhou Junchen’s barb was higher than the crossbar.

In the 69th minute, Shanghai Shenhua made a mistake in making a clearance. Luo Jing physically confronted the opponent in the penalty area, and then made a strong low shot, and the ball missed the far post. In the 75th minute, Zhu Chenjie came off the bench to complete his comeback, and veteran Feng Xiaoting also came off the bench to replace Jin Yangyang. In the 87th minute, Shenhua’s Wang Yi stole the ball from the right and went into the penalty area. Yang Zexiang hit an empty goal and Shenhua sealed the victory 3-0. At the end of the game, Shenhua defeated the Cangzhou Lions 3-0.

Cangzhou Lions start: 46-Liu Yuqi (U23), 6-Yang Yun, 18-Li Hong, 50-Ren Shizhe (U23) (60′ 57-Zhou Jianyi (U23)), 21-Jiang Zhe, 28-Yang Xiaotian, 8- Lin Chuangyi, 40-Zhukov, 24-He Youzu, 12-Luo Jing, 33-Zhang Xiangshuo (U23) (69′ 55-Mao Ziyu (U23))

Cangzhou Lions substitutes: 26-Guo Yunqi, 29-Han Feng, 49-Yu Zhengzhou (U23), 54-Tian Ke (U23), 62-Zhuo Zhenkai (U23), 63-Li Shengchao (U23)

Shanghai Shenhua starting: 1-Ma Zhen, 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 18-Wang Yi, 22-Jin Yangyang (76′ 6-Feng Xiaoting), 32-Eddie Francis, 7-Qian Jiegi (76′ 5- Zhu Chenjie (U23)), 20-Yu Hanchao, 25-Peng Xinli (86′ 39-Cong Zhen), 29-Zhou Junchen (U23) (65′ 27-Zhu Jianrong), 30-He Longhai (U23) (76′ 34-Yang Zexiang ), 33-Wang Haijian (U23)

Shanghai Shenhua substitutes: 24-Xu Yougang, 31-Xue Qinghao (U23), 35-Zhu Yue (U23), 41-Zhou Zhengkai (U23), 42-Jiang Zhixin (U23)

