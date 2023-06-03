Home » Japan, normal life suspended by torrential rains, 3 people died
Japan, normal life suspended by torrential rains, 3 people died

Saturday June 3, 2023, 9:11 pm


Tokyo (Net News) Normal life was suspended due to torrential rains in Japan, 3 people were killed. According to the details, the series of extraordinary rains has been continuing for two days across Japan, which has suspended normal life, internet and electricity have not yet been restored. Three deaths and more than 20 injuries have been reported as a result of the rains, with flights canceled across Japan due to strong winds.

In this situation, the bullet train was temporarily stopped which has since been restored, thousands of passengers are still stranded at stations and airports. Internet and electricity have not yet been restored in many cities, water is being drained from low-lying areas, and landslides have also been reported in areas. As the water pressure is very high, announcements are being made by the government that people should avoid going near the river.

