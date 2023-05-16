Istat corrects inflation downwards in April: +8.2%. Slow down the shopping cart

MILANO – L’State slightly corrects its estimates downwardsinflation in April. Last month prices grew by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 8.2% on an annual basis, from +7.6% in the previous month and against +8.3% of the preliminary estimate. “In April, the phase of inflation came to an end, mainly due to a new acceleration in the trend dynamics of the prices of non-regulated energy goods, the trend of which reflects an increase on a monthly basis of 2.3% (compared to a -3.9% in April 2022)”, underlines Istta in its note, adding that “in the food sector, the prices of processed products, as well as those of unprocessed goods, show an attenuation of their growth in reason for the year, which contributes to the slowdown in core inflation (which stands at +6.2%)”.

Baby products, Urso: “VAT cut transferred only in half on the prices”. But he doesn’t take inflation into account by Rosaria Amato

15 Maggio 2023



On the other hand, the trend-based deceleration of the prices of the so-called “shopping cart” which includes food, home and personal care products is accentuated. This was noted by Istat, specifying that last month the index recorded +11.6% against +12.6% in March. The Institute of Statistics also specifies that in the food sector, both the prices of processed products (from +15.3% to +14.0%) and those of non-processed goods (from +9, 1% to +8.4%).

Istat adds that core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, records a slight slowdown from +6.3% to +6.2%, as does that net of energy goods alone, which goes from +6.4% to +6.3%. According to the National Institute of Statistics, in April the growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods was accentuated (from +9.7% to +10.4%), and to a lesser extent that relating to services (from +4.5 % to +4.8%), bringing the inflation differential between the services and goods sectors to -5.6 percentage points, from -5.2 in March.