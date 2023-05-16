Home » (Video) Romagna, very violent Cloudburst taking place in Riccione, all flooded!
(Video) Romagna, very violent Cloudburst taking place in Riccione, all flooded!

(Video) Romagna, very violent Cloudburst taking place in Riccione, all flooded!

16 MAGGIO – Violent storm in Riccione in Emilia Romagna. Major flooding is reported.

According to reports from Ansa, the situation has worsened in the last few hours. The heavy rains that have been falling in the area in the last few hours risk causing serious inconvenience and damage to the Romagna city.

The ground floor of the emergency room of the Ceccarini hospital is completely flooded. The health officials, reports the news agency, are in contact with the Civil protection to understand what to do and what measures to take.

With rainfall accumulations of over 120mm, the situation is now alluvial, where there are also underpasses flooded and closed to traffic and many impassable roads.

The situation will remain critical until Wednesday 17 May. The VIDEO of the flood above.

