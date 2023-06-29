Home » Cholesterol, from today in Lombardy the drug that lowers it with two administrations a year
Cholesterol, from today in Lombardy the drug that lowers it with two administrations a year

Milan – It is now also available in Lombardy with the SSN, inclisiran, the first therapy that reduces LDL cholesterol with two doses a year. Cardiovascular diseases represent the leading cause of death in Italy: they are registered over 220,000 deaths each yearor 25 people every hour.

In Lombardy there are more than 35,000 deaths every 12 months due to diseases of the circulatory system. The main modifiable factor for the reduction of cardiovascular risk it is the increase in LDL cholesterol which, especially following an acute event (stroke and myocardial infarction), must be adequately controlled.

Novartis drug – it is claimed – interfering with messenger RNAis able to significantly reduce LDL cholesterol levels with two administrations a year.

