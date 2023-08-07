Home » Istat, employment rose by 0.3% in June: 82,000 more units
Business

Istat, employment rose by 0.3% in June: 82,000 more units

by admin
Istat, employment rose by 0.3% in June: 82,000 more units

Work, the positive market data: employed people are growing and inactive people are decreasing

In June, compared to the previous month, atincrease in employment joins the decrease in the unemployed and inactive. Employment grows (+0.3%, equal to +82 thousand units) for men and women, for all age groups and for employees, decreasing only among the self-employed. The employment rate rises to 61.5% (+0.2 points). The number of people looking for work, compared to May 2023, decreased (-2.3%, equal to -44 thousand units) also for men and women and for all age groups. The total unemployment rate drops to 7.4% (-0.2 points), the youth rate to 21.3% (-0.4 points). This is what emerges from the surveys released by Istat.

READ ALSO: Work, opportunities for top managers grow by 10%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The public offering four seasons report successively disclosed the shareholding movements of tens of billions of fund managers such as Lu Bin and Qiu Dongrong. HSBC Jintrust_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Financial Breakfast on August 7: Focus on Fed...

PodcastIndustrial electricity tariff for GermanyA bridge to nothing?

Emilia-Romagna, the clash of competences blocks the post-flood...

Economists Predict RBA to Raise Rates Once More...

Banca Mediolanum, profit soars (+51%). Not even the...

British Airways saves on inflight food to avoid...

Elon Musk’s X Offers Legal and Monetary Assistance...

The Truck Jeep stops at the Montana Lodge...

Gen Z vs. Boomers: The thorny potential for...

Those collective agreements that pay less than the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy