Istat, employment rose by 0.3% in June: 82,000 more units

Work, the positive market data: employed people are growing and inactive people are decreasing

In June, compared to the previous month, atincrease in employment joins the decrease in the unemployed and inactive. Employment grows (+0.3%, equal to +82 thousand units) for men and women, for all age groups and for employees, decreasing only among the self-employed. The employment rate rises to 61.5% (+0.2 points). The number of people looking for work, compared to May 2023, decreased (-2.3%, equal to -44 thousand units) also for men and women and for all age groups. The total unemployment rate drops to 7.4% (-0.2 points), the youth rate to 21.3% (-0.4 points). This is what emerges from the surveys released by Istat.

