In 2020, the value of the unobserved economy is reduced to 174.6 billion euros. The underground economy stands at just over 157 billion euros while illegal activities are just over 17 billion.

Thus the Istat according to which compared to 2019, the value of the unobserved economy has decreased overall by almost 30 billion. There are 2 million 926 thousand irregular work units in 2020, down by about 660 thousand compared to the previous year. “An optical effect! The improvement is only apparent, a mirage destined to vanish soon. In short, the crisis, the pandemic and the lockdowns, stopping the country, have blocked everything, even illegal activities and irregular work. In practice, anomalous values, which in the future will be separated to evaluate the trend of the historical series ”says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.