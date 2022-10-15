IVREA

The 2022/2023 season of Montalto Dora in women’s Serie C group A begins with a defeat. The Ivrea team of coach Massimo Cazzulo returns from the difficult away match in Pinerolo with Unionvolley defeat 3-1. And to think that things for the Montaltese team had also turned out well, given that they had won the first set, dominating it 13-25, then in the rest of the game Unionvolley Pinerolo came out and first leveled the score by winning 25-17, then taking the lead in the following set 25-20 and closing the accounts in the third fraction ending 25-16. Volley Volpiano against Ceva is also knocked out in the same group: the team of coach Luca Rossini at the Pala Unità d’Italia is beaten by the Cuneo players 0-3 with part-time matches that were 23-25, 19-25 and 14-25.

Moving to the D series, in the women’s sector only Fortitudo Chivasso in group A and Basso Canavese Calton in D smile, while both the newly relegated Canavese Ivrea volley and the newly promoted Samone go out, again in the D. Starting from the winners, Fortitudo Chivasso in front of the public friend of the Newton gym gets rid of the San Giacomo Novara 3-0, with the partials acting twice 25-17 and in the third and last fraction 25-23. The other winning team is the Basso Canavese Calton, with the team of the coach Flavio Peroglio who at the Falconieri gym in San Giorgio Canavese has the better of the Turin Sangip 3-0: double victory 25-17, interspersed with a 32-20 success. Among the painful notes, Samone returns from Lessona with Teamvolley beaten 1-3 (25-10, 15-25 and double 14-25), while the Canavese Ivrea volley of coach Andrea Rossini loses 0-3 at Antonicelli against Leinì (17-25, 18-25, 16-25).

In the men’s field, in group A, success for Borgofranco and Montanaro 3-0 and knockout of the Alto Canavese. Borgofranco conquers the Pavic parquet with the partial of 23-25, 8-25 and 16-26, the Montanaro at home beats Ciriè (25-13, 30-28, 25-20), the Alto Canavese falls at home 0-3 at the hands of Biella: 20-25, 21-25, 28-20. –

l.p.