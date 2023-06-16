Home » Istat, inflation drops to +7.6% in May, as in March
Istat, inflation drops to +7.6% in May, as in March

In May, inflation starts to fall again, returning, after the rise recorded in April, to the level of March 2023 (+7.6%). The slowdown still appears to be strongly influenced by the dynamics of energy goods prices. In the food sector, the prices of processed products show a slowdown in their growth on an annual basis, which contributes to the deceleration of core inflation (which fell to +6%). Lastly, the phase of slowdown in the trend growth of shopping cart prices continues, which was +11.2% in May. The Istat communicates it.

