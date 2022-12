In the third quarter of 2022, the labor input measured in ULA (full-time equivalent labor units) decreased slightly in quarterly terms (-0.1% compared to the second quarter of 2022) and growth slowed on an annual basis (+2 .7% compared to the third quarter of 2021).

This was revealed by Istat according to which employment also fell compared to the previous quarter and reduced the increase on an annual basis. In the same period, GDP grew by 0.5% in cyclical terms and by 2.6% in trend terms.