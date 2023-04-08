Natality at historic low, still high mortality: less than 7 newborns and more than 12 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants. This is what Istat reveals according to which the recovery of attractiveness towards foreign countries: the net migration balance rises from +88 thousand in 2020 and +160 thousand in 2021 to +229 thousand in 2022.

Migratory movementsinternal residents are growing: transfers of residence between municipalities are 1 million 484 thousand, +4% compared to 2021, +10% compared to 2020. Slight growth in the number of foreigners: The population of foreign citizens as of 1 January 2023 is 5 million and 50 thousand units, an increase of 20 thousand individuals (+3.9‰) on the previous year.