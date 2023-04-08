Home Business Istat: newborns at an all-time low. Foreigners are on the increase
Business

Istat: newborns at an all-time low. Foreigners are on the increase

by admin

Natality at historic low, still high mortality: less than 7 newborns and more than 12 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants. This is what Istat reveals according to which the recovery of attractiveness towards foreign countries: the net migration balance rises from +88 thousand in 2020 and +160 thousand in 2021 to +229 thousand in 2022.

Migratory movementsinternal residents are growing: transfers of residence between municipalities are 1 million 484 thousand, +4% compared to 2021, +10% compared to 2020. Slight growth in the number of foreigners: The population of foreign citizens as of 1 January 2023 is 5 million and 50 thousand units, an increase of 20 thousand individuals (+3.9‰) on the previous year.

See also  Tesla's Chinese rival BYD is pushing for overseas expansion

You may also like

Comdirect: Get a bonus of up to €1,100...

Federica Pellegrini sensual transparencies: under the jacket you...

Fed Funds Futures Pricing Shows 70% Chance of...

Lifelong learning instead of adapting to specifications

Cupra Formentor: These 3 leasing deals pay off!

Aerospace, order of 25 million from the Apulian...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

Unpackaged shops in crisis – concept without a...

Pnrr, the difficulties of goals. Cgia: “Impossible to...

Life is the most expensive in this EU...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy