Original title: It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 has begun mass production: most of the core components are domestic

Drive China August 19, 2022 News

Recently, according to media reports, the latest news from the supply chain shows that Huawei Mate50 has started mass production. At the same time, it is reported that Huawei Mate 50 may use the highest domestic curved screen, and the localization of other core components and technologies will also be improved.

It was previously reported that Huawei will hold a new product launch conference for the Mate 50 series on September 7. The products expected to be unveiled are Mate 50e, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS and so on. Among them, Huawei Mate50 may use the highest domestic curved screen, support 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the front camera adopts a centered hole-digging design, and the Hongmeng 3.0 operating system.

For the imaging part, Huawei Mate50 may be equipped with a new imaging system XMAGE, with three rear cameras, 80-megapixel main camera + 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 20-megapixel periscope multi-zoom lens, and the main camera may still be on the P50 series. IMX766.

In addition, all other systems are equipped with SM8425 (Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4G version).

It is reported that in early August, three Huawei models with models BNE-AL00, DCO-AL00 and CET-AL00 entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which are expected to be Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 RS. The network access information shows that none of the three devices support 5G, and are dual-card dual-standby mobile phones equipped with the HarmonyOS operating system.

