The new government, whose speed of establishment is appreciated as well as the novelty of a female leader, is being asked to implement the Pnrr, “the only expansive maneuver we have, because subsidies and bonuses won’t take the country into the future ».

Structural reforms to which must be added a broader reflection on the decline in the birth rate, which among the many negative effects leads to a reduction in the job offer. Trend to be reversed with medium-term policies and urgent actions: reducing the NEETs and increasing female participation, but also working on immigration policies. Difficult, the latter, but obligatory to compensate for the gap. A policy that “in the interest of the country addresses and manages flows and origins with rigorous selection, training and integration”. Investing in school and training is thus a priority, while at the same time a halt to contradictory policies is requested: “how can work be encouraged and at the same time study new quotas every year to anticipate retirement?”.

Structural issues that the Budget Law does not attack, “due to lack of resources and courage”, neglecting investments and spending reviews. If on the one hand the attention to balancing the accounts is appreciable, however the maneuver offers only a short-term hedge on energy and is insufficient in cutting the tax wedge.

On the business side, the route is summarized in the title of the meeting, with green paths now becoming a must in order to win in the world. Bergamo is also asking for a step forward.

Relaunching the attractiveness through new narratives and enhancing the strengths, with the opportunity of the capital of culture 2023 to be exploited to the fullest, as well as development opportunities may be the new railway connection between the city and the Orio al Serio airport. And then innovation, energy, supply chain initiatives, bringing out specializations capable of making the area recognizable in the world and thus attracting investments, innovation and training.