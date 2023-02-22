Home Business Ita and unions, agreement on salaries: we return to Alitalia levels
Business

Ita and unions, agreement on salaries: we return to Alitalia levels

by admin
Ita and unions, agreement on salaries: we return to Alitalia levels

Ita Airways and the unions sign the agreement on the adjustment of the salaries of the company’s personnel, thus averting the four-hour strike of 28 February. According to what has been learned, for flight personnel there is an average increase in the fixed component of remuneration of 30% and an upward adjustment of the per diem for international flights from 46 to 51 euros, while for ground personnel the increase is 15%, with the disbursement of a welfare bonus of 458 euros, which will be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

For Ita, this is the first adjustment towards market levels that are still far away for the newco. Satisfaction on the part of the trade unions who, however, are now asking for a comparison on the industrial plan and on hiring. “After a long and tiring negotiation, which spared us no twists and turns, we have finally reached the signing of an important agreement for the workers of Ita Airways who are recognized for the sacrifices made to guarantee the start-up phase of the company”. affirm the leaders of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi and Ivan Viglietti. “It’s a good result,” added the national secretary of Filt CGIL, Fabrizio Cuscito. Now the dossier will be on new hires and the business plan.

See also  On May 3, the German DAX30 index closed up 0.53%, and the British FTSE 100 index closed up 0.13% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Tavares asks for incentives: “Electricity is too expensive...

Euronext offers 5.5 billion to buy Allfunds

The optimism of top managers: “Global growth will...

Fed minutes: it is necessary to maintain a...

Tax bonuses: sparks between the government and the...

Superbonus, Feltri furious: “Just give the money to...

Russia defends Berlusconi. “Zelensky’s helpless anger”

Boom of the real estate market (+70%). Milan...

Gruppo 24 Ore approves the 2023-2026 Plan: digitalisation...

War in Ukraine: many utterances and little news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy