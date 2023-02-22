Ita Airways and the unions sign the agreement on the adjustment of the salaries of the company’s personnel, thus averting the four-hour strike of 28 February. According to what has been learned, for flight personnel there is an average increase in the fixed component of remuneration of 30% and an upward adjustment of the per diem for international flights from 46 to 51 euros, while for ground personnel the increase is 15%, with the disbursement of a welfare bonus of 458 euros, which will be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

For Ita, this is the first adjustment towards market levels that are still far away for the newco. Satisfaction on the part of the trade unions who, however, are now asking for a comparison on the industrial plan and on hiring. “After a long and tiring negotiation, which spared us no twists and turns, we have finally reached the signing of an important agreement for the workers of Ita Airways who are recognized for the sacrifices made to guarantee the start-up phase of the company”. affirm the leaders of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi and Ivan Viglietti. “It’s a good result,” added the national secretary of Filt CGIL, Fabrizio Cuscito. Now the dossier will be on new hires and the business plan.