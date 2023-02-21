A river board

After the Treasury’s decision to approve employee salary increases, also the board of Ita Airways has given the go-ahead for salary increases for employees. The board “approved the salary adjustment in favor of its employees, a necessary step for the company to be able to seize the growth opportunities of the market”, reads a note from the airline led by Fabio Lazzerini. Not after a long tug of war in the council that ended with two abstentions. The approval then narrowly passed.

“The wage maneuver will be structural and will allow the company to valorise trained personnel thanks to the company’s investments. Furthermore, it will thus be able to support a recruitment campaign in a highly competitive market. At the moment, however, it is not clear if and how this decision will affect the ongoing negotiation with Lufthansa,

The February 28 strike should be cancelled

After the failure of the cooling-off procedure at the Ministry of Labour, CGIL, CISL, UIL, Ugl, together with the Anp, Anpav and Anpac had scheduled four-hour work stoppage for February 28 . The Cub had programmed it instead national strike in the aviation, airport and allied sectors for 17 March. Objective: to solve the salary issue, but not only. Several issues on the table such as the request for the return of shock absorbers by INPS to unlawfully dismissed persons, the renewal of the CCNL of handling, the layoffs, precariousness, the abuse in the use of layoffs as an ATM by companies.

Meanwhile in Milan the Cub demonstrated in front of the Labor Court with the former Alitalia

The national secretary, Antronio Amoroso, explained that the discussion of the case regarding the recognition of working continuity between Alitalia and the newCo Ita Airways was underway in the courtroom, to respond to the request to legitimize or not the exclusion of AZ workers from the passage in ITA.

“The labor judge objected to the right to deliver the documentation certifying the transfer of the business unit to Ita Airways, de facto deeming prevailing and therefore accepting the opinion expressed by the European Commission on the discontinuity between the two airlines” explained the union in a note. Cub Trasporti intends to continue with the mobilization initiatives, deeming the industrial policies proposed by the new board of directors “unacceptable”“.

The next 24-hour strike, for this and other points on the agenda, was called for the air-airport sector and induced on Friday 17 March in addition to the state of agitation (overtime strike) from 18 March to 5 April