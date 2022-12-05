Listen to the audio version of the article

The thirteenth month of Italcementi workers will be enriched with an extraordinary bonus that will reach one thousand euros for those with a gross annual salary of less than 35 thousand euros. In a letter sent to the workers, the managing director Roberto Callieri explains that “a year marked by continuous internal and international tensions is coming to an end, during which we have all been and are still called to face demanding challenges”. The manager refers, in particular, «to the rush of energy costs, to the uncertainties of the international context, to the almost completely vanished hope of a strong recovery after the pandemic, the effects and impacts of which, moreover, we are also recording in the year course,” he continues. To the point that “inflation and high bills have now entered our daily conversations and as a company we have decided to promote an extraordinary support measure”.

So on December 20, together with the 13th month salary, Italcementi workers will receive an extraordinary bonus of one thousand euros in the case of gross annual salary of less than 35 thousand euros, of 800 euros with GAL between 35 and 50 thousand euros and 500 euros with GAL above 50 thousand euros . The measure affects a total of approximately 1,700 employees, distributed in 10 cement plants, four grinding centres, 122 concrete production plants and in various locations throughout the country.