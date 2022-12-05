Home Business Italcementi, with the thirteenth season comes an extraordinary bonus of up to one thousand euros
Business

Italcementi, with the thirteenth season comes an extraordinary bonus of up to one thousand euros

by admin
Italcementi, with the thirteenth season comes an extraordinary bonus of up to one thousand euros

The thirteenth month of Italcementi workers will be enriched with an extraordinary bonus that will reach one thousand euros for those with a gross annual salary of less than 35 thousand euros. In a letter sent to the workers, the managing director Roberto Callieri explains that “a year marked by continuous internal and international tensions is coming to an end, during which we have all been and are still called to face demanding challenges”. The manager refers, in particular, «to the rush of energy costs, to the uncertainties of the international context, to the almost completely vanished hope of a strong recovery after the pandemic, the effects and impacts of which, moreover, we are also recording in the year course,” he continues. To the point that “inflation and high bills have now entered our daily conversations and as a company we have decided to promote an extraordinary support measure”.

So on December 20, together with the 13th month salary, Italcementi workers will receive an extraordinary bonus of one thousand euros in the case of gross annual salary of less than 35 thousand euros, of 800 euros with GAL between 35 and 50 thousand euros and 500 euros with GAL above 50 thousand euros . The measure affects a total of approximately 1,700 employees, distributed in 10 cement plants, four grinding centres, 122 concrete production plants and in various locations throughout the country.

See also  Stock markets today 11 November: Asians up, weak EU lists

You may also like

Opel Astra, the Sport Tourer Electric is ready...

Tim, from the spin-off hypothesis to the partial...

Weekly Outlook: Non-agricultural data beat expectations, will the...

The taxman beats cash: in ten months the...

Bancomat, the Antitrust rejects the new commission model:...

Analysis of markets and opportunities with investment certificates

Toyota accelerates on hydrogen to achieve carbon neutrality

Weak EU stock exchanges. In Milan down Amplifon,...

The supply pressure will gradually increase in the...

Bank of Italy criticizes the Meloni manoeuvre: “Employees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy