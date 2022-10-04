Home Business Italian car registrations: the dissemination of September data has been postponed due to a technical problem
Italian car registrations: the dissemination of September data has been postponed due to a technical problem

The dissemination of the final registrations data for the Italian car market in September, scheduled for today, 3 October, after 6.00 pm, will be postponed to Thursday 6 October at the same time. This was announced by ANFIA, FEDERAUTO and UNRAE. The postponement was necessary to allow, as communicated by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, the recovery of registrations not entered on 30 September due to technical problems.

These registrations, at the end of today’s day, will be registered with the issue date of the registration certificate of 30 September 2022. Consequently, the flows relating to the registration of the month of September, published today after 18.00 by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility , will contain only a provisional and partial data. The complete and definitive data will be provided on 6 October and will also contain all the massive registrations entered in the “recovery” session on the afternoon of today 3 October.

