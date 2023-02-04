It was held yesterday evening in the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan awards of the best Certificates, Issuers and Distribution Networks of 2022 for the sixteenth edition of theItalian Certificate Awards (ICA). An event that comes on the sidelines of a year that has seen the certificate segment grow and be enriched with many innovations both in terms of underlyings and structures.

The organization of the event

The ceremony organized by Triboo and Certificates and Derivatives and what he saw Italian Stock Exchange come sponsor e Wall Street Italia as a media partner, it saw the return to 100% presence mode and confirmed the strong interest in the world of certificates on the part of insiders.

The award categories assigned during the 2022 Awards were eighteen, which were arrived at, as per tradition, on the basis of the results of the public votes, which were held online and a jury of experts.

The importance of certificates

The appointment was once again confirmed as the most important of the year for thecertificate industry and the contribution of the public of readers of the Certificate Journal and of all investors and enthusiasts was fundamental, called to express their preferences and contribute to the assignment of the final prizes.

For the conquest of the awards in the 18 award categories, inspired by the ACEPI and EUSIPA classification, and the Wall Street Italy Special Award, the financial intermediaries who were able to offer the best or most original investment instruments were competing.

Here are all the winners:

ISSUER OF THE YEAR

1) UniCredit

2) Marex

3) BNP Paribas

CERTIFICATE OF THE YEAR

1) BNP Paribas

2) Marex

3) UniCredit

BEST YIELD ENHANCEMENT CERTIFICATE

1) Leonteq

2) Banca Akros

3) Marex

AWARD TO THE CAPACITY OF INNOVATION

1) BNP Paribas

2) Mediobanca

3) Marex

BEST PROTECTED ISSUER – DIRECT LISTING

1) Smartetn

2) Leonteq

3) BNP Paribas

BEST PROTECTED ISSUER – PUBLIC OFFER

1) Intesa Sanpaolo

2) Banca Akros

3) UniCredit

BEST ISSUER WITH CONDITIONAL PROTECTED CAPITAL – DIRECT LISTING

1) Leonteq

2) UniCredit

3) Vontobel

BEST ISSUER WITH CONDITIONAL PROTECTED CAPITAL – PUBLIC OFFER

1) Intesa Sanpaolo

2) BNP Paribas

3) Goldman Sachs

BEST ISSUER WITH UNPROTECTED CAPITAL – DIRECT LISTING

1) Vontobel

2) Smartetn

3) Leonteq

BEST ISSUER WITH UNPROTECTED CAPITAL – PUBLIC OFFER

1) Societe Generale

2) Credit Suisse

3) Smartetn

BEST FIXED-LEVERAGE ISSUER

1) Societe Generale

2) Vontobel

3) UniCredit

BEST ISSUER WITH DYNAMIC LEVERAGE

1) BNP Paribas

2) UniCredit

3) Vontobel

BEST ESG CERTIFICATE

1) Banca Akros

2) Vontobel

3) BNP Paribas

BEST ONLINE BROKER SPECIAL AWARD

1) IG

2) Phinecus

3) WeBank

BEST DISTRIBUTION NETWORK BANKING NETWORK SPECIAL AWARD

1) BPM Bank

2) UniCredit

3) CheBanca!

BEST DISTRIBUTION NETWORK PRIVATE NETWORK SPECIAL AWARD

1) Banca Generali

2) UniCredit

3) Mediobanca

WALL STREET ITALY SPECIAL AWARD

1) Goldman Sachs

CERTIFICATE JOURNAL SPECIAL AWARD

1) Vontobel

2) BNP Paribas

3) Marex