Italian navies against the Big Brother of the Sea in Brussels

Mobilization of the Italian marines against the EU-registered Big Brother of the Sea

The Plan promoted by the Commissioner for Fisheries and the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius does not already go to the world of Italian fishing. And not only. The idea of ​​being observed 24 hours a day while doing one’s job is indigestible, as well as representing a dangerous experiment that could then be replicated in all activities. A kind of Big Brother of the Sea that the European Union would like to impose for boats over 18 meters.

Not to mention a series of measures which, once fully operational, would end up eliminating trawling in Europe, condemning the Old Continent to imports and therefore to dependence on foreign countries for such an important product in a balanced diet. Plus the prospect that this scenario also opens the door to synthetic fish which aims to obtain the green light from the Union, exactly like the meats in the laboratory.

The entire sector goes on strike on June 23 to express its dissent to a policy deemed not only inadequate, but also harmful for a sector that in Europe represents 25% of total landings of fish products and 38% of revenues, with over 7,000 vessels. To express their dissent to the community plan cooperatives, businesses and workers Agci Agrital. Confcooperative FedAgriPesca, Legacoop Agribusiness, Coldiretti Enterprise fishing, Federpesca, Fai-Cisl, Flai-Cgil e Uila Peach.

Bottom trawling is at risk

“The Plan promoted by the Commissioner for Fisheries and the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius foresees a strong limitation of the trawling across Europe by 2030 and proposes the creation of additional marine protected areas, without considering the social and economic impact on businesses, workers, territories and based on scientific data that are not updated and accurate. A Plan which – denounce associations and trade unions in the sector – it will lead us to total dependence on foreign countries for the supply of fish products”.

Furthermore, as a note clarifies, “the dismantling of bottom trawling would also cause an increase in imports from countries where fishing does not comply with our environmental, safety and labor legislation. In Italy trawling represents 20% of the total fishing fleet with 2088 units, about 7000 workers, 30% of landings and 50% of revenues”.

Protect a strategic sector

“The goal is the safeguarding a sector that guarantees food safety and a fair, healthy and sustainable supply of fresh fish products with high quality standards, which comply with European traceability and certification rules. But the mobilization also aims to ensure a future for thousands of workers, cooperatives, businesses, families and territories” explain the organizers of the event.

“It seems to us an ideological approach just as we are talking about Europe’s strategic autonomy. If the intention is to dismantle trawling, it must be known that Europe is being condemned to depend on the importation of fish products, probably less fresh and safe, because consumers certainly won’t stop eating fish”, he explained to Truth&Business, Francesca Biondogeneral manager of Federpesca. A gloomy scenario that even the girls don’t like consumer associations because the risk around the corner is a new increase in prices.

