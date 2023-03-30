Home Business Italy-EU, compromise for yes to biofuels. What do we give in return
Italy-EU, compromise for yes to biofuels. What do we give in return

Italy-EU, compromise for yes to biofuels. What do we give in return

Giorgia Meloni receives Ursula von der Leyen at Palazzo Chigi

Italy-EU, ministers Fitto and Pichetto Fratin are negotiating in great secrecy

The game is very delicate. According to sources from the centre-right majority, they are in the middle in perspective hundreds of thousands of jobs. The match is that of biofuels that Italy would like to include among those allowed after the stop on petrol and diesel from 2035 but for now the signals from Brussels are negative. Two ministers are negotiating in great secrecy: Raffaele Fitto (European affairs) e Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Environment and Energy)

To do from front runner the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure will take care of the news agencies Matthew Salvini, who once again declared today: “Italy’s firmness guarantees another chance of survival for combustion engines, even after 2035. More courage is now needed. The Commission’s ideological approach has limited itself to opening up to e-fuels, we trust that the experts will also be able to demonstrate the full sustainability of biofuels. In this sense the position of our government in Brussels must be read: it is still not enough and we are determined that reasonableness prevails. The objectives always remain the same: environmental protection, job protection, business protection. And next year, with the vote, there will be a new Parliament and a new Commission: the game is not over”.

