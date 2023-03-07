Work, the mismatch between needs and available workers is growing

Skilled technicians and workers, engineers and project managers: these are professional figures that are increasingly difficult to find for the Italian companies which, in many cases, they employ over six months to fill these positions. The figure emerges from a dossier by Openjobmetis, the employment agency present on the Italian market for over 20 years.

The agency highlights that the mismatch between the needs of the most advanced production sectors and the available human capital is increasingly profound. For example, 61% of electrical engineering positions and 56% of industrial engineering positions remain unfilled, or are filled over a long period of time. The situation does not change much for skilled workers (here 55.4% of requests are not satisfied) and for qualified technical profiles (49%).

There is a lack of specialists for fiber and 5G

A recent study by the Bank of Italy has estimated that the implementation of the Pnrr will generate 375,000 new jobsof which at least 280 thousand for specialized technical figures. But the lack of this personal typology could seriously jeopardize some of the achievements envisaged by the same national restart plan.

«Experts, managers and entrepreneurs with whom we dialogue every day share the need to give a rapid response to the need to find over 10,000 specialized figures who will be needed by Italy to lay out the fiber and create 5G networks– he explains Alfredo Greco, Head of the Techne Division of Openjobmetis. Cabling Italy means having workers, clerks, engineers and managers available to start a series of important and unavoidable civil works, such as excavation, assembly and installation of pylons in order to lay thousands of kilometers of cables (electrical, fiber optics and telephones) and thus connect the many switchboards with residential homes and industrial sites. A national challenge to which we are ready to contribute”.

What figures are missing

But what in detail are the professions that are missing in Italy? According to Openjobmetis, which has created an ad hoc division for the more advanced sectors, there is a strong shortage of engineers, technicians, developers, project managers, specialized workers for the aerospace, defence, rail and energy sectors.

The shipbuilding sector serves naval engineers, managers, project coordinators, engine technicians, workshop and on-board electricians, cable and harness laying technicians. For aerospace, design engineers, structural analyst engineers, avionics engineers, logistics and production planning; automation specialists, systems integration experts, software developers; and again, structural engineers, cablers, precision mechanics operators, laminators of composite materials, quality control operators in production.

One last interesting fact concerns the age of the people hired in these areas: 43% are under 30 years old40% are in the 30/50 age group and 17% are over 50 years old.