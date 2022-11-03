Italy can double its gas extraction in the coming years. Thus Adolfo Urso, the new Minister of Economic Development in an interview with Repubblica in which he states that “ten years ago we produced 13 billion cubic meters from the current fields, today only three. Because the difference, in the meantime, has been covered by imports from Russia. We can restart – continues Urso – by doubling production from the current wells and then with drilling in the central Adriatic off the coast, there is a common field with Croatia from which 70 billion cubic meters can be extracted over several years “.

And the minister goes even further by also assuming the possibility for our country to export energy. “The rest can be done by the diversification of sources: I believe that we will be able to export energy to the countries of the North” concludes Urso.