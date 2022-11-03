Original title: The movie “Uncle Maoshan” Hengdian started the strong team to reproduce the classic suspense

On October 28, Guo Xuguang, Liu Ningzhi, Cui Chuan, Zhang Guolong, Song Ze, Ying Xiaonu served as producers, Yan Yongchun, Guo Xinhong, Chen Xiaoxue served as co-producers, Guo Xuguang served as chief producer, Tao Yuan directed, Ge Shuai , Zhang Dong, Lou Nanguang starring, Zhong Fa invited starring, He Qiwei, Shi Xuanru, Yue Dongfeng, Wang Erduo, Fan Zhengjun, Huang Ting, Liu Xinyu starring, Yuan Xiangren, Zhu Xinyuan friendship starred in the thriller and suspense film “Uncle Maoshan” Officially opened in Hengdian, Zhejiang.

The movie “Uncle Maoshan” mainly tells the story of the late Qing Dynasty and the early Republic of China. After the death of a wealthy businessman in Hong Kong’s Renjia Town, Mrs. Ren’s body disappeared. At the same time, a “blood demon” appeared in the town. Captain Cao Weizui traces the story of the “blood demon” to reveal the truth. The film is based on suspense and folklore, and the overall storyline is interlocking. In the process of showing suspense and chasing the murderer, it also re-engraved the Hong Kong films of the last century “Maoshan” folklore in detail, which is very interesting.

At the same time, a strong behind-the-scenes creative lineup also provides a strong guarantee for the quality of the film. On the opening day, producers Shao Yunkai, Zhou Jiawei, Liu Ningzhi, Wang Xiaojian, chief planner Xie Shaofeng, director producer Fang Yinghua, co-producers Xu Ya, Lai Dazeng, Liang Lexuan, executive producer Leng Hangxu, artist director Wang Xiaojian , screenwriter Zhang Zhaozhe, co-screenwriter Liang Jiajun and others attended the opening ceremony. In addition, Liu Guanwei, a well-known Hong Kong director and art consultant for the film, also participated in the opening ceremony of "Uncle Maoshan". He has directed "Mr. Linghuan" and "Uncle Zombie" Such as classics. It is reported that the film "Uncle Maoshan" was produced by Zhejiang Zhuoxiu Film and Television Co., Ltd., Hebei Xiong'an Zhenghan Culture Media Co., Ltd., Dongyang Zongji Hongru Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Fujian Zhongying Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Manyi Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Linyi Produced by Yingqu Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Yifu Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Beijing Yaoxi Shengshi Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuhuang Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and Dongyang Xinyu Film Co., Ltd. Looking forward to the film's early release!

