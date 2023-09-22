Migrants, Vannacci: “Unconditional welcome undermines our societies”

“The emergency exists, it is useless and unrealistic to deny it”

The issue of immigration and the chaos of landings are a daily topic in the political debate and in all the media, with the government in obvious difficulty and the European Union (as always) completely absent. Affaritaliani.it he asked the general for an opinion Roberto Vannacci who responds in detail and point by point to questions on the very hot topic of migrants taking inspiration from his book ‘The world upside down’, updating it and contextualising it with what has been happening in recent weeks, particularly in Lampedusa.

How do you think the wave of migrant landings in Italy can be stopped?

“The praise of multicultural and multi-ethnic society and the inevitability of migratory flows are fully included among these ideological threads and represent one of the areas in which the world truly appears to us to be the opposite. If the migratory flows are all directed towards Europe, the reason there is! It is no coincidence that they were called “flows” using a term that describes the behavior of fluids. Like liquids, which always flow downwards, desperate people go where it is easier and more convenient to go, regardless of distances. If there is a Europe which by statute has set itself the task of welcoming them unconditionally with open arms in the name of the most disparate rights and of granting them every benefit free of charge, there is no doubt that the currents will never be reversed. As long as the Old Continent represents the ‘Eldorado where you live, eat, sleep, are cared for, dressed and put to bed without having to work and where you can commit crimes without any consequences, it is clear that nothing will change.’

Is the solution redistribution to other European countries?

“If, perhaps in good faith and truly believing in a democratic transformation of the world, we have given ourselves rules on unconditional welcome which now undermine our own societies and cultures and which impose changes in the social fabric that our community is not ready to accept, then it’s time to change these rules. The rule of the ban on refoulement perhaps needs to be reviewed or declined in a different way otherwise the flows will continue unstoppable. The burden of proof of having escaped from a situation that endangered the his own life perhaps should be reversed and be the responsibility of the applicant and not of whoever could host him. The simple “self-certification” of belonging to one of the so-called “protected” categories, such as homosexuals, religious minorities, the politically persecuted, should not be considered sufficient to open the doors of Europe. But let’s not take migration as an inevitability to which we must surrender, it’s a huge lie! There is nothing inevitable. It will happen if we want it to happen. It is we who decide whether this phenomenon should be considered an inevitability. If we have designed an absurd regulatory construct that makes the migration phenomenon inevitable, then it would be time to wake up (…)”.

Do you think the European Union should do more to help Italy?

“In all this chaos, the response of socialist Europe is to take the desperate ones from us, or rather, let the nations of first entry take them lovingly because every attempt to review the Dublin Treaty has sadly and equally obviously failed. It is clear that the problem is not to distribute the desperate people, but rather to prevent them from arriving! they perceive the need to adapt to a system of values ​​and duties of the State they arrive in so that they are perceived as a danger and a threat. Furthermore, an elementary analysis of the numbers and data indicates that the future is mapped out: if we do not change current conditions, the incredible birth rate of developing countries combined with the well-being of developed countries and the impossibility of regulating flows by applying current legislation leaves us to predict that migratory pressures will continue to grow, exacerbating the hardships social and inequalities and encouraging the expansion of barracks and ghettos. It is equally clear that if we want to put a stop to this uncontrolled immigration, measures will have to be taken.”

Is illegal immigration with these numbers a danger for Italy?

“We will have to ensure that the “slope” that pushes the flows of desperate people decreases and this can be achieved by acting in two directions: by ensuring that the perceived advantages in reaching Europe are always lower, so as not to stimulate departures and by increasing the level of living conditions in the countries of origin, in order to encourage people to stay. If the regulatory and legislative system currently in place regarding immigration and asylum is not adequate to combat the phenomenon, we will have to amend it both at a national level than at the European level. It is also and above all on this issue, combined with energy issues, with the green transition and with the stability pact, that the next European elections in 2024 will be played which, judging by the push that all the sovereignist parties and anti-immigration have had in the nations of the Old Continent, they risk changing the balance that currently prevails in Brussels. Because the immigration emergency exists, it is useless and unrealistic to deny it. Just take a trip to Milan Central Station or Rome Termini to notice it; just take a trip to Ventimiglia and then cross the border and go to Calais; just stop in the slums that have grown out of all proportion in the Parisian banlieues or take a look at what happens in the abandoned buildings of any urban center. Unfortunately, the policy of unconditional acceptance implemented up to now goes exactly in the opposite direction. First of all, it stimulates the pull factor: if we accept everyone, then anyone will try. Secondly, it impoverishes the countries of origin by depriving them of the most precious resources: human ones. Because those who run away are first and foremost the graduates, the professionals, those who know how to do something, who know foreign languages ​​or who, at the very least, get busy.”

