Itway leads Piazza Affari after the agreement with Mastercard

In pole position in Piazza Affari we find Itway, the company active in the IT, Cyber Security, AI and Big Data sector, whose shares recorded an increase of 19,73% a 1,76 euro. This success comes after the announcement of a strategic partnership with Mastercard’s RiskRecon, through the company CyberMonks GmbH.
The agreement with Mastercard provides for an increase in Itway’s turnover of 6 million euros over the course of 3 years. The exclusive collaboration destined Itway to be the only partner in Italy authorized to provide managed services in the Cyber Risk Exposure field. This core CyberRisk Assessment service also extends to the value-added distribution (VAD) activities of Mastercard’s RiskRecon services in Greece and Turkey.