Itway leads Piazza Affari after the agreement with Mastercard

In pole position in Piazza Affari we find Itway, the company active in the IT, Cyber ​​Security, AI and Big Data sector, whose shares recorded an increase of 19,73% a 1,76 euro. This success comes after the announcement of a strategic partnership with Mastercard’s RiskRecon, through the company CyberMonks GmbH.

The agreement with Mastercard provides for an increase in Itway’s turnover of 6 million euros over the course of 3 years. The exclusive collaboration destined Itway to be the only partner in Italy authorized to provide managed services in the Cyber ​​Risk Exposure field. This core CyberRisk Assessment service also extends to the value-added distribution (VAD) activities of Mastercard’s RiskRecon services in Greece and Turkey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

