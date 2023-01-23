Home Business Iveco and Nikola will supply 100 electric vehicles to GP Joule
Iveco and Nikola will supply 100 electric vehicles to GP Joule

Today, Nikola Corporation, a company active in zero-emission solutions for transport and Iveco Group, which designs, manufactures and markets heavy, medium and light vehicles, today announced a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an order 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty vehicles with hydrogen fuel cell electric propulsion (FCEV – Fuel Cells Electric Vehicles) by GP JOULE, a system supplier for integrated energy solutions based in Reussenkoege, Germany.

In particular, the Nikola Tre FCEVs in the European 6×2 variant will be produced by the joint venture between Nikola and Iveco Group at the site created in Ulm, Germany.

The first 30 Nikola Tre FCEVs are expected to be delivered to GP JOULE by 2024. This will be followed by the delivery of the remaining 70 vehicles in 2025, with the possibility for GP JOULE to acquire them through GATE – Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem, the rental model of all-inclusive electric vehicles from the Iveco Group.

In addition, GP JOULE and Iveco Group have agreed to market additional FCEVs to customers in Europe starting in 2026. GP JOULE will supply them with 100% green hydrogen in its hydrogen filling station network.

“GP JOULE’s order will be an example of how the Nikola Tre FCEV can further support commercial customers in Germany in their transition to zero emissions several years ahead of other manufacturers, thus helping to achieve the goal of decarbonising the transportation industry,” said Michael Lohscheller, President and CEO of Nikola Corporation.

