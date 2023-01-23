The kiwi comes into the world in the Far East and for centuries this fruit has been grown in China. It was only at the beginning of the twentieth century, more strictly in 1904, that it reached the coasts of New Zealand, when the New Zealander Isabel Fraser brought with her several seeds of this plant returning from one of her trips.

The kiwifruit is harvested in the autumn period, but it is on the market until April and in China it is eaten especially during this period, because it helps alleviate skin dryness in spring. It spread to Italy at the end of the twentieth century, after Robert Fortune brought it to Europe from China in 1850, and Italy later became the world‘s second largest producer.

What happens if you eat a kiwi a day? Here are the benefits

The kiwi consists of 84% water, therefore it has very few calories. In maternity, the folic acid contained in the fruit supports the health of the fetus and lightens heaviness in the legs, varicose veins, split capillaries and hemorrhoids. The benefits of kiwis will be evident especially if the consumption of these fruits is continuous.

Summarizing what was said above, therefore, consuming a portion of kiwi every day helps the body to strengthen the immune system, to find intestinal regularity and cooperates in maintaining cardiovascular health. Additionally, multiple antioxidants are provided to the body and the body’s ability to absorb dietary iron will be improved.

As we have already seen before, it is an excellent antioxidant, in fact it decreases free radicals and therefore fights the aging of cells. It also prevents diabetes and supports the body in fighting tumors, thanks to the high content of vitamins and mineral salts, which go to defend our body. It’s also great for those on a diet, since it contains few calories, it’s also good for the eyes and prevents degenerative diseases, thanks to the high amounts of vitamin C it contains.

We can therefore say that eating kiwis every day is good for you as long as you limit yourself to the consumption of just one fruit. For all foods, in fact, abuse is never recommended, which can lead to effects presented to those desired. Given this condition, finally we can say that kiwis are an extraordinary fruit for the body.