We haven’t heard much about Krillbit since Mosaic’s mixed reception in 2019 (Odd Karsten thinks that’s okay), and Sunlight has flown the most in 2021, so in a rather unusual way to announce the studio The release of the next game is quite appropriate.

Kreativt Europa MEDIA has announced the 44 games that will be funded this year, and the first entry on the Norwegian list actually reveals that Asleep is in the works for a sequel. Because the first entry shows that Krillbit is receiving 150,000 euros to develop Sleep 2. The announcement was clearly focused on funding and didn’t give us much information on the actual game. What we do know is that it will “build on the core experience of In Sleep – a first-person horror-adventure game in which you play as a two-year-old who wakes up in the middle of the night to mysterious Sound, and set out to explore the dark for solace. Time will tell how the sequel improves on the concept more than nine years after the original.