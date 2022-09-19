Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company presented the first electric fuel cell IVECO eDAILY (FCEV) today at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover. Iveco Group and Hyundai are leveraging their collaboration to help accelerate the transition to net zero CO2 emissions.

Today IVECO and Hyundai announce the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) electric eDAILY, which represents the future potential of IVECO’s best-selling and longest-running production van, with a range that currently includes traditional and methane propulsion. / biomethane, as well as new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models.

The working prototype of the eDAILY FCEV is equipped with Hyundai’s 90 kW hydrogen fuel cell system and a 140 kW electric motor. Six tanks offer a total storage capacity of 12 kg of hydrogen.

The prototype, with a GVW (Total Ground Weight) 7.2 tons, was tested in Europe, confirming a range of 350 km, a maximum payload of 3 tons and a refueling time within 15 minutes. The eDAILY BEV, also launched today at the IAA, is best suited for short trips, while the eDAILY FCEV will be an ideal option for long distance deliveries with larger loads.