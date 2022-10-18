It is the first CO2-neutral plant of the group and was inaugurated today in Turin. The new ePowertrain plant of Fpt Industrial, Iveco Group’s global brand of propulsion systems, is a production site entirely dedicated to its electric range. The plant occupies a total area of ​​15,000 square meters, generates its own energy with solar panels and other innovative photovoltaic and wind technologies, obtains additional energy from renewable sources and purchases carbon credits. An indoor space of 6,000 square meters cultivated with 100 drought-tolerant plants adds an additional CO2 absorption expected to be around 7 tons per year.

At full capacity, the plant will employ around 200 people to produce over 20,000 electric axles and over 20,000 battery packs per year. Electric axles will equip heavy commercial vehicles such as the Nikola Tre, while electric transfer boxes and compact battery packs will be installed on light commercial vehicles and minibuses, such as the new Iveco and Daily.

“Iveco has set itself the challenging goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the expiry of the Paris Agreement – commented Iveco Group CEO Gerrit Marx – This is true in equal measure for our products and for the places where we produce them. From this plant we will supply electric propulsion systems that will complement an already wide range of engines. We thus confirm our desire to offer customers the right products and services to meet their rapidly changing needs, as well as our well-founded ambition to lead the race for electric mobility ». And added Annalisa Stupenengo, chief operations officer: “This plant is an example of how we go further”.

The final consideration is the mayor Stefano Lo Russo. «It is an important day for our industrial community. Turin will remain one of the most important cities in the global automotive sector and the energy transition creates important prospects for employment as well ».