Ivory Coast: first cotton transactions in Egypt

The first ship loaded with a container of cotton fiber destined for Egypt left from the Ivory Coast and will reach the port of Alexandria in the next few days.

The initiative is part of a cooperation agreement previously signed between the two countries. The shipment was made in a partnership between the Cotton Council and the local branch of Singaporean agribusiness group Olam Agri.

“We hope this first expedition will be the first of a long partnership,” said Wael Ibrahim Badawi, Egypt’s ambassador to the Ivory Coast.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are the top buyers of Ivorian cotton fiber, accounting for nearly 70% of shipments in 2021-2022, followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. India. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

