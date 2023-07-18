Ivory Coast: goal of transforming half of the cocoa produced ever closer

A new factory of chocolate and other cocoa derivatives has opened in the Ivory Coast. The production unit belongs to the Belgian multinational Puratos, through its Ivorian subsidiary. Located in the industrial zone of Yopougon, in the economic capital of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan, the factory was inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Promotion of SMEs, Souleymane Diarrassouba.

The Ivory Coast, the world‘s leading producer of cocoa in terms of volume, aims to transform 50% of the main raw materials, including cocoa, cashews, rubber, cotton.

The national development program 2020-2025 aims to strengthen the industrial base of Côte d’Ivoire, to revalue the potential of the extractive industries and to enhance growth accelerators with the development of industrial districts, Minister Diarrassouba recalled.

With specific reference to cocoa, the Government has set itself the objective of transforming at least 50%, equal to approximately 1.1 million tons, of the national production of beans in the medium term.

The creation of the Puratos Côte d’Ivoire factory is the result of cooperation between the Ivory Coast and the Kingdom of Belgium, local media recall. It required an investment of 7.1 billion Cfa francs (more than 10 million euros) for 100 direct and indirect jobs and has a production capacity of 600 tons of chocolate per year, expandable up to 2,400 tons per year and 750 tons of cocoa powder.

In addition to its manufacturing activity, Puratos Côte d’Ivoire will strive to train young people in the chocolate trade, bakery and pastry. After Cemoi, which has had a factory in Yopougon since 2015, and the Ivorian Tafi, Puratos is the third major chocolate manufacturer to settle in the Ivory Coast. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

