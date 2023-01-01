Home Business NIO will deliver 15,815 new cars in December 2022, setting a new monthly delivery record
NIO will deliver 15,815 new cars in December 2022, setting a new monthly delivery record

Securities Times e-company news, in December 2022, NIO will deliver 15,815 new cars, a monthly delivery record high, an increase of 50.8% year-on-year; among them, the delivery volume of the second-generation technology platform ET7, ES7 and ET5 models continues to increase, reaching 13,127 units, accounting for 83% of the total deliveries of the month, marking the successful market switching of NIO’s first- and second-generation platform models. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Weilai delivered a total of 40,052 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 60%, setting a quarterly delivery record; among them, ET7, ES7 and ET5 delivered 31,093 units, accounting for 77.6%. In 2022, Weilai will deliver a total of 122,486 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 34%.

