Securities Times e-company news , in December 2022, NIO will deliver 15,815 new cars, a monthly delivery record high, an increase of 50.8% year-on-year; among them, the delivery volume of the second-generation technology platform ET7, ES7 and ET5 models continues to increase, reaching 13,127 units, accounting for 83% of the total deliveries of the month, marking the successful market switching of NIO’s first- and second-generation platform models. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Weilai delivered a total of 40,052 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 60%, setting a quarterly delivery record; among them, ET7, ES7 and ET5 delivered 31,093 units, accounting for 77.6%. In 2022, Weilai will deliver a total of 122,486 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 34%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

