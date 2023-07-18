Aarsmed Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3844 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2493/2023 by Aarsmed Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Marche Region and

against Abbott Srl

Attachments:

1. Appeal.pdf (PDF 0.67 Mb)

1. TAR Lazio Rome Ric 2493_23 Aarsmed srl c. Ministry of Health and others – Reasons added with request 56 cpa.pdf (PDF 508.3 Kb)

2. Procura.pdf (PDF 2.93 Mb)

3. Relate.pdf (PDF 1.62 Mb)

4. 202303844_03.pdf (PDF 2.82 Mb)

Notice of notification of public proclamations (1).pdf (PDF 292.4 Kb)

Notice of public announcements.pdf (PDF 294.7 Kb)

application for publication of added motifs.pdf (PDF 298.0 Kb)

publication instance.pdf (PDF 293.3 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

