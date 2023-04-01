Home Business Jack Ma is back in China
China’s most famous entrepreneur – Jack Ma – is back

Jack Ma has returned to his homeland after more than a year. The PR coup comes at just the right time for the government, which wants to mend shattered confidence in the business world.

He showed up as if nothing had happened: Jack Ma, probably China‘s most famous entrepreneur, visited a school in his hometown of Hangzhou on Monday. Demonstratively relaxed, the 58-year-old – dressed all in white in a casual sweatshirt – had his picture taken on the sunny roof terrace of the Yungu school. “We need to use artificial intelligence to solve problems instead of being controlled by technology,” Ma said in a discussion with the teachers.

