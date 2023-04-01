The Erasmus high school in Grevenbroich is committed to regularly training the students and staff in lay resuscitation. At today’s exercise, Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen, doctor, author and moderator and Gerald Asamoah, former national player and chairman of the Gerald Asamoah Foundation for children with heart disease, will be there again.

In cooperation with the BZgA and under the patronage of Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, the “National Action Alliance for Resuscitation” (NAWIB) is committed to increasing knowledge about lay resuscitation in Germany and to showing that resuscitation is very simple, anyone can save lives. In an emergency, just a few steps are enough: Test. Call. Press. Nationwide campaigns and an information campaign are intended to draw attention to this message.

The alliance is backed by numerous specialist societies and aid organizations that are committed to strengthening lay resuscitation. The founding members are: