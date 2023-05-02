Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12%



Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 0.12% to hit a 6-month high.

The best performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:), which rose 4.05% or 21.00 points to trade at 539.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (TYO:) added 3.53% or 380.00 points to end at 11,140.00 and Panasonic (TYO:) was up 2.42% or 31.50 points to 1,333.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sojitz (TYO:), which fell 4.05% or 117.00 points to trade at 2,771.00 at the close. CyberAgent Inc (TYO:) declined 2.97% or 35.00 points to end at 1,145.00 and TOTO Ltd. (TYO:) was down 2.89% or 135.00 points to 4,540.00.

1981 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 1550. At the same time, 316 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:) shares rose to one-year highs; up 4.05% or 21.00 to 539.00. Shares in Panasonic (TYO:) rose to a one-year high; up 2.42% or 31.50 to 1,333.50 at the close.

The implied volatility, used to measure Nikkei 225 options, rose 2.63 percent to 15.62.

WTI crude oil futures June options contract prices rose 0.26% (0.20 points) to $75.86. On the rest of the futures front, the London Brent crude oil futures contract for July delivery was up 0.34% (0.27 points) at $79.58, while the June gold futures contract was down 0.08% (1.50) to trade at $1,990.70.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% at 137.60, while EUR/JPY was up 0.30% at 151.33.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.16% to 101.76.