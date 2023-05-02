Home » Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12% By Investing.com
Business

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12% By Investing.com

by admin
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12% By Investing.com
© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.12%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 0.12% to hit a 6-month high.

The best performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:), which rose 4.05% or 21.00 points to trade at 539.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (TYO:) added 3.53% or 380.00 points to end at 11,140.00 and Panasonic (TYO:) was up 2.42% or 31.50 points to 1,333.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sojitz (TYO:), which fell 4.05% or 117.00 points to trade at 2,771.00 at the close. CyberAgent Inc (TYO:) declined 2.97% or 35.00 points to end at 1,145.00 and TOTO Ltd. (TYO:) was down 2.89% or 135.00 points to 4,540.00.

1981 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 1550. At the same time, 316 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:) shares rose to one-year highs; up 4.05% or 21.00 to 539.00. Shares in Panasonic (TYO:) rose to a one-year high; up 2.42% or 31.50 to 1,333.50 at the close.

The implied volatility, used to measure Nikkei 225 options, rose 2.63 percent to 15.62.

WTI crude oil futures June options contract prices rose 0.26% (0.20 points) to $75.86. On the rest of the futures front, the London Brent crude oil futures contract for July delivery was up 0.34% (0.27 points) at $79.58, while the June gold futures contract was down 0.08% (1.50) to trade at $1,990.70.

See also  Wall Street: futures improve, Powell effect passes. Nike + 5% after quarterly better than expected

USD/JPY was up 0.09% at 137.60, while EUR/JPY was up 0.30% at 151.33.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.16% to 101.76.

You may also like

Marcell Jacobs, furious quarrel between his ex and...

Apple releases “quick security measure” for iOS, iPadOS...

Crypto: top executive of Luno exchange resigns

What do you think of the economic “report...

Producer prices down for the third month

End of the home office boom – Logitech...

Rates, the ECB tightening will make mortgages fly:...

How attractiveness in the job and salary helps

Enel, Starace tries to stay in the saddle....

Gasoline is getting more expensive: That’s how much...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy